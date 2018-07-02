In the Courts – latest update

n Paul Boyes, 43, of Megson Drive, Lee-on-the-Solent, admitted drink-driving in Southampton Road, Portsmouth.
A test revealed he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Magistrates fined him £250 with a £30 victim surcharge with £85 prosecution costs to pay.
He was banned from driving for a year.
n Jennifer Brown, 43, of Vicarage Close, Chalgrove, admitted drink-driving in London Road, Waterlooville, on March 3.
She was caught in a Smart Car with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, nearly double the limit.
Magistrates fined her £500 with a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Brown was banned from driving for 18 months.
n Christian Webber, 40, of Park Grove, Cosham, admitted two charges of assault by beating on February 26 in Park Grove.
Magistrates imposed a 24-month conditional discharge.
He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
n Jason Merrett, 48, of Halstead Road, Cosham, admitted assault by beating.
Magistrates imposed a community order for the September 25 assault in Portsmouth.
He must complete 20 days of rehabiliation activities.
A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for a year.
Merrett was fined £75 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge, and £100 prosecution costs.
n Martin Mills, 42, of Wooferton Road, Paulsgrove, admitted assault by beating on March 2 in Paulsgrove.
Magistrates imposed a community order with a £233 fine.
He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Mills must complete 12 days of rehabilitation activities.
n Gary Birch, 51, of Forton Road, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Canberra Close on January 6.
Magistrates imposed a 12-week prison term suspended for a year.
He must complete 140 hours of unpaid work.
A test revealed he had 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.
Birch must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Magistrates banned him from driving for four years.
He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in Privett Road on December 14. He was fined £217.