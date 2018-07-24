Here’s the latest round up from Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

:: Anthony Wagstaff, 69, of Princes Place, Portsmouth, admitted damaging pot plants and a bike worth £272.85 in Portsmouth on July 6, 2017.

He must pay £150 compensation.

:: Thomas Chandler, 26, of Foster Road, Portsmouth, admitted damaging a wing mirror at Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, on September 16.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Chandler also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour but received no separate penalty.

He must pay £50 prosecution costs.

Chandler also admitted breaching a community order for failing to give a specimen of breath.

It was replaced with the new community order.

:: Raymond Fletcher, 54, of White Hart Lane, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on September 10.

He was fined £400 with a £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Carl Evans, 31, of Thrush Walk, Waterlooville, admitted theft of nine boxes of Ferrero Roche worth £49.50 from Tesco on December 27 last year.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge.

He must pay £49.50 compensation and £40.50 prosecution costs.

:: Lee Grant, 38, of Ratcliffe Road, Farnborough, admitted assault by beating on February 18.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 32 days of a relationships course called Building Better Relationships, and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £50 with an £85 victim surcharge and £100 prosecution costs.

A restraining order bans him from contacting a woman and from going to a street for a year.

:: Aleksejs Radzenieks, 37, of Southwick Road, Wickham, amditted drink-driving on April 8 in West Street, Fareham.

He admitted driving without an MOT, insurance and a licence.

A test revealed he had 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than the 35mg legal limit.

Magistrates fined him £500 with a 36-month ban for the offence.

He must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Radzenieks also admitted driving while using a mobile phone and assaulting a police officer.

He was fined £170 for the assault on the police officer on April 8.