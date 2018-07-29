df

Magistrates fined him £120 with a 17-month ban.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

:: Marco Dimascio, 23, of Thrush Walk, Waterlooville, admitted failing to stop when required by a PC.

He also admitted careless driving in Earlsdon Street, and without a licence, without insurance and having cannabis, a class B drug, all on May 3 in Portsmouth.

Magistrates fined him £160, imposed eight points on his licence and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

:: Simon Redgell, 25, of Gosport Road, Fareham, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug on May 3.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge.

He must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

:: Victoria Starr, 37, of Camden Street, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in The Crossways, Gosport, on February 23.

A test revealed she had 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Magistrates fined her £500 with an 18-month driving ban.

She must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

:: Milton Ferreira, 18, of Hornsey Road, London, admitted having crack cocaine, a class A drug on May 30 in Southsea.

He also admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, on the same day.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

The drug must be forfeited and destroyed.

:: Taylor Budd, 22, of Talbot Road, Southsea, was found guilty of careless driving.

He was caught in Grove Road North, Southsea, on March 28.

Magistrates fined him £175 with a £30 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs to pay.

He received four points on his licence.

:: Mark Wickham, 48, of Weevil Lane, Gosport, admitted drink-driving in Cooperage Green, Gosport, on May 14.

A test revealed he had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 36 months.

He must pay a £30 victim surcharge.