This is the latest update from the magistrates’ court in Portsmouth

Daniel Beauchamp, 33, of Funtley Road, Fareham, admitted assault by beating on January 12 at Fareham.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge, £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £30 prosecution costs.

Matthew Smith, 20, of All Saints Street, Portsmouth, admitted theft of spirits worth £66.50 from Tesco on April 13. Magistrates fined him £60 with a £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

He admitted breaching a conditional discharge.

Christopher Fltecher, 35, of Chelsea Road, Southsea, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Fratton Road on May 20. Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Weston, 50, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth, admitted tehft of £455 worth of perfume from Wilko on March 12 in Arundel Street.

He must pay £227 compensation, £85 costs and serve a 12-month conditional discharge.

Sasha Burton, 28, of Birdlip Road, Paulsgrove, admitted theft at Tesco in Portsmouth on March 25.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Hamon, 49, of Buckland Path, Buckland, admitted assault by beating on May 24 at Portsmouth.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 15 days of rehabilitation.

A restraining order bans him from contacting two named women for a year.

He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Anthony Holmes, 40, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of handling stolen goods – a key – on November 18 last year. Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £310 prosecution costs.

He admitted failing to surrender to custody at court on June 6. No separate penalty was imposed.

David Boam, 51, of Londesborough Road, Southsea, admitted theft of four bottles of cognac worth £59.96 from Aldi on May 23.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge.

Graeme Farr, 36, of Alma Road, Southampton, admitted theft of items worth £120 from Asda on May 29.

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge with £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James McCormack, 36, of Lesser Horseshoe Close, Knowle, admitted criminal damage to McDonalds in Cosham and assaulting a police officer on June 6.

He must pay £325 compensation and serve a six-month conditional discharge.