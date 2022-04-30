'Increasing concerns' for Jaiden, 15, who has been missing for two days in Hampshire

AN urgent search is underway to find a teenage boy who has been missing for two days.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 4:33 pm

Jaiden, 15, was last seen on Thursday in the Shirley area of Southampton.

Police say that it is thought he is either still in Southampton or has gone to London.

Read More

Read More
Police give update on investigation into murder of Scott Cooper, 33, in Ryde

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Have you seen Jaiden? Picture: Police handout

His family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Jaiden is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has green eyes and braids in his hair.

SEE ALSO: Unlimited booze to be scrapped at all-inclusive resorts in these parts of Spain

‘Both our officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’

A picture of Jaiden has been released and it can be viewed at the top of this article.

Anyone who knows where he is or thinks they may have seen him is asked to contact police on 999.