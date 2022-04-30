Jaiden, 15, was last seen on Thursday in the Shirley area of Southampton.

Police say that it is thought he is either still in Southampton or has gone to London.

Have you seen Jaiden? Picture: Police handout

His family are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for his

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Jaiden is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has green eyes and braids in his hair.

‘Both our officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’

A picture of Jaiden has been released and it can be viewed at the top of this article.