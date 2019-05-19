‘Incredibly stupid’ Hayling Island stalker jailed after threatening to slice ex-girlfriend’s throat

AN ‘incredibly stupid’ stalker who threatened to slice his ex-girlfriend’s throat – and bludgeon her daughter – reached his pinnacle of bad fortune when he was dumped behind bars.

Hapless Peter Maunder, 35, launched a campaign of terror on his former girlfriend Dawn Uzrd after she ditched him.

But the ‘luckless’ harasser – described by his barrister as someone who lives a ‘miserable life’ that lurches from one disaster to another – saw his luck hit a new low when he was incarcerated for his menacing behaviour.

Unable to accept being given his marching orders by Ms Uzrd, Maunder tormented the victim before things came to a head when he confronted her near where she lived – with him threatening to savage the woman with a knife.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how the defendant, who was owed £240, approached the woman while she was walking her dog in Kingsham Road, Chichester, last November.

Judge William Ashworth said: ‘The woman was out walking her dog when you approached her and threatened to take it away.

‘She ran towards her flat but you cornered her and pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her. You were then challenged by a neighbour before putting the knife away.

‘That same night you sent her an enormous amount of threats via text messages including how you would slice her and her daughter's throat. The threats you made were taken seriously, which is how you intended them to be.’

Ms Uzrd, in her victim impact statement to police, said the incident had left her scared. ‘I felt threatened after he turned up. I am now constantly jumpy and always looking over my shoulder,’ she said.

Judge Ashworth said Maunder’s actions were compounded by the impact it had on the young girl. ‘The daughter, who had nothing to do with this, now feels jumpy as well after what you’ve done,’ he said.

Jason Halsey tried to plea for Maunder not to go to jail. He said: ‘(Maunder) is an incredibly stupid man. He is a man who goes stumbling through life and finding unhappiness and bad luck.

‘He has poor emotional management and consequential thinking. Prison would just be a continuation of the litany of misery that is his life. He is not a leader of men.’

Maunder, of Sea Front, Hayling Island, admitted charges of possessing a bladed article, affray and malicious communication.

Judge Ashworth jailed a horrified Maunder – whose mum had flown over from New Zealand for the sentence – for 16 months.

Maunder, who was also given a 10-year restraining order, was left weeping while his mum was left cupping her head in despair after her son was taken down to begin his sentence behind bars.