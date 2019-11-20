Inquest of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond postponed after changes at Portsmouth Coroner's Court

THE pre inquest review into Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond has been postponed due to changes at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court.

The review was due to take place tomorrow after lawyers for Steve Dymond’s relatives argued last month that a number of documents held by ITV had not been seen by the family.

Barrister Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC told the court that ‘the odds were stacked against her clients’.

Assistant coroner Lincoln Brookes ruled that a pre inquest review (PIR) would take place tomorrow at midday to give the family a chance to see the reports and to watch footage of the Jeremy Kyle show from May 2 featuring Mr Dymond and his ex-partner Jane Callaghan, which was never aired after the 63-year-old was found dead in his room at a flat in Grafton Street, Buckland, on May 9.

But due to a change in the way coroner services are run in Hampshire, the PIR has been postponed with no new date proposed.

A spokesman for Portsmouth Coroner’s Court said: ‘Due to the appointment of a new area coroner, the PIR has been put on hold. The new coroner will need to review the file.’

It was announced earlier this year that coroner services in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire, Southampton, Central and New Forest and North East Hampshire would be combined in order to streamline and save money.

Mr Dymond’s inquest had been scheduled for April 27 to April 30 next year but it is unknown if the postponement to the PIR will affect this date.

The hearing in October heard that a number of messages including a WhatsApp message from a researcher to a producer about Mr Dymond’s welfare were referred to by ITV in relation to the inquest but not shown to the family.

Ms Gallagher told the court that a researcher said Mr Dymond was ‘really upset and said life is nothing without Jane and words to the effect of “I wish I was dead”.’

She questioned whether if this information was referred to in the WhatsApp message and that the message should be disclosed in court.

The court requested a number of documents to be disclosed by ITV including the WhatsApp message, a behavioural test and results completed by Mr Dymond and a risk assessment.