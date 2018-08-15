Internet troll facing jail spared court as there are no facilities for his wheelchair

An internet troll who wrecked a businessman’s vape shop by falsely branding the owner a paedophile has been been given a reprieve – as a court cannot accommodate his wheelchair.

Dad-of-three Oliver Redmond, of Stirling Street, Buckland, had pleaded guilty to harassing the businessman in a ‘hate campaign’ wrongly branding 32-year-old Paul Cheape a paedophile.

At a trial Redmond, 37, was convicted of making a malicious communication over a racist phone call in which he called Mr Cheape a ‘paedophile Jock’.

Today he was due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court – but the hearing could not go ahead.

Prosecutor Giles Fletcher said the court ‘surprisingly’ lacked the facilities to take someone in a wheelchair into custody if they were jailed.

Magistrates were poised to adjourn to August 28 at Salisbury Magistrates’ Court – where a wheelchair can be accommodated – but agreed to move the date to September 18 as Redmond has a holiday booked.

Addressing Redmond, magistrate Debra Ward said: ‘Unfortunately this wasn’t picked up last time, so apologies we have to adjourn for another date.’

Outside court, Mr Cheape said: ‘It’s frustrating to see justice being delayed but I understand why they want to refer it to Salisbury.

‘I understand they want to put this guy in custody but today it’s upsetting to see he’s convicted and guilty and he smiled right at me as if he did nothing wrong when he came out the court.

‘For me to sit and be subjected to his abuse and to know he goes on holiday until he comes back and faces the repercussions of his actions is very frustrating.

‘But I know justice will come through – the time will come.’

Speaking to The News last month, Mr Cheape – who has now shut his Steamachine vape shop in Elm Grove, Southsea – said: ‘I've been sick, completely unable to eat food, stressed to the point where my body is feeling like it's giving in for months – to the point where my partner has urged me to go to the hospital because of how deathly sick I look.

'It's been absolutely hell on earth at the hands of this person - it's been horrible.