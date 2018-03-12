Investigation after nine beach huts broken into on Hayling Island

Have your say

A NUMBER of beach huts were broken into overnight last week.

Police are investigating after reports of the break-ins on the seafront at Hayling Island.

The incidents happened between 5pm on March 3 and 8.45am on March 4.

A police spokesman said: ‘A beach supervisor is reporting that nine beach huts have been broken into between the times and dates stated.

‘It is unclear what has been stolen and we are still waiting for confirmation from each of the owners.’

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting 44180082446.