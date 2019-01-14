Investigation after reports of dead goats found in villages

Have your say

A COUNCIL has sought to put residents at ease after reports emerged of dead goats in the area.

Winchester City Council has confirmed that it received reports of dead goats in Wickham and Knowle late last week.

It is believed that there are three different dead goats.

The council has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

A spokesman from Winchester City Council said: ‘If an animal is found dead on a road, pavement or in another public open space, we will remove it.

‘Residents can report it via our online reporting service atwinchester.gov.uk/report or by phoning 01962 840 222.

‘Removals of dead animals found on private land or property is the responsibility of the land owner or occupier.’