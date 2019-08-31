Investigation launched after 17-year-old raped in Hampshire park

POLICE officers are investigating reports that a teenager was raped in a Hampshire park yesterday.

Work is ongoing to pinpoint the location where a 17-year-old girl was reportedly raped in Southampton in the early hours of Friday, August 30.

Picture: PA

Initially, it was believed that the incident took place in Houndwell Park near the city centre, but this is no longer the case.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We continue to investigate the report of a rape against a 17-year-old girl that happened in the early hours of August 30.

‘Following initial enquiries, we no longer believe the offence took place in Houndwell Park. As such, the park is no longer cordoned off.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190308164.

