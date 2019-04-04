Investigation launched after Hampshire Police car leaves woman with serious injuries at Gunwharf Quays

A WOMAN suffered serious leg injuries after being involved in a collision with a police car.

The 32-year-old was rushed to Queen Alexandria Hospital following the incident outside Gunwharf Quays on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened outside Gunwharf Quays

Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed that one of their vehicles was involved and that the case is being passed on to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘We can confirm that a police vehicle was in collision with a female pedestrian at 3.15pm on Monday 1 April at Gunwharf Quays.

‘The woman, 32, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

READ MORE: Teenager left with cuts and brusies after being assaulted in Fareham

‘An investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision is being carried out by Thames Valley Police and, as is routine, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: This missing Sussex man may have been at Gunwharf Quays – did you see him?

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.