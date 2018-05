Have your say

POLICE officers in Gosport are appealing for information after a number of wheelie bin fires over the weekend.

Wheelie bin fires took place in St Anne’s Crescent, Stoke Road, Bury Road, Sydney Road, St Andrews Road and St Edwards Road overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Damage was also caused to sheds and fencing.

Police are looking for a man on a bicycle, asking if anyone saw him acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180186417.