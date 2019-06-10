Investigation launched after teenager is sexually assaulted in Fareham

Have your say

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Fareham.

According to Hampshire police, an 18-year-old woman was assaulted near Redlands Lane on Wednesday, June 5.

Redlands Lane, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

No arrests have been made so far.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called shortly after 4.50pm on Wednesday, June 5 to a report that an 18-year-old woman had been seriously sexually assaulted in an area close to Redlands Lane in Fareham.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened, and we have spoken to a 20-year-old man as part of our enquiries.

‘Specialist officers are supporting the victim and house-to-house enquiries are being carried out in the area.’

Police have upped their patrols of the area since the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190193460.