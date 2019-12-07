Investigation launched as recording device fixed to ATM in Hayling Island street

Police want to speak to anyone who used an ATM on a Hayling Island road after a recording device was fixed to it.

A CCTV picture has been released of a man police want to speak to about the incident at the former Natwest branch on Mengham Road on Friday afternoon.

Police are looking to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Anyone who used the ATM after 3pm is urged to contact officers.

The device has been seized and an investigation has been launched.

PC Stuart Grover, of the Hayling Island Neighbourhood Policing team, said: ‘I appreciate this CCTV image is somewhat blurry, but we are keen to speak to this man in relation to a device being fitted to the ATM on Mengham Road.

‘He has quite a distinctive blue puffer jacket and is wearing light blue jeans. Anyone who recognises the clothing, or who saw this man in Hayling Island yesterday should contact us.

‘I would also like to encourage anyone who withdrew cash or used the ATM yesterday to check their accounts to ensure no transactions have occurred that you are unaware of.

‘Anyone with concerns or who recognises the man in the picture should call 101, quoting 44190439123. Alternatively, if you wish to make an anonymous report, then call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’