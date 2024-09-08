Police have confirmed that the body of a woman in her 70s was found at a beach on the Isle of Wight this morning.

Officers were called to the town of Shanklin on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, September 8 to a report that the body of a woman had been spotted in the water. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, however her next of kin have been have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in relation to this unexpected death.”

An HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a person in the water in Shanklin this morning.

“Alerted at around 9.30am, Bembridge and Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Teams, a lifeboat from Bembridge RNLI and the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent were sent to the scene.”