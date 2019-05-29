A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a ‘loving’ grandfather was found dead in a woodland on the Isle of Wight.

Police received a report on the afternoon of Monday, May 27 that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Gerry White was found dead in a community garden following reports of a serious assault. Picture: Family handout/ Hampshire Constabulary

Officers foundthe man’s body in the Lake Community Gardens, which is an area that can be located off of Scotchells Brook Lane in Lake.

He has now been identified as 73-year-old Gerard Michael White of Talbot Road in Sandown.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Mr White’s wife, Lee White, has paid the following tribute to her husband: ‘My husband Gerry was a loving family man to me, his children, grandchildren, sister, brother, nephews and nieces.

‘Gerry respected and trusted his loyal staff, recognising their valuable role in his life.

‘He thoroughly enjoyed being a Rotarian, receiving an award in appreciation of his charitable work.

‘His role as an Island councillor helped many local people.

‘Thank you for all your condolences and messages, warming the cockles of our broken hearts.’

The death is being treated as murder and we have arrested a 60-year-old man from Sandown on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

We believe that both men were known to each other.

The investigation team are keen to hear from anyone who could assist with this investigation.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who knew Mr White and has any information they think could be relevant to our enquiries.

‘The area in which the body was found is quite isolated, but we believe this may be used by dog walkers and other members of the public who like to go out walking.

‘Were you in this area between 3pm and 6.30pm on Monday 27 May? Did you see anyone in this area at all?

“Did you hear or see anything that you thought was out of the ordinary or suspicious?

‘If you have information then get in touch. We would ask people who have information to not post this or speculate on social media, but to come to the police in the first instance.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Sage, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.