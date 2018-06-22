‘It is scary’: Portsmouth residents speak of shock after attempted rape by student halls

FEARFUL residents have told of their shock after a victim of an alleged rape was pulled to the ground and assaulted.

Between 2.15am and 2.40am on Saturday the victim, a student, was followed along Park Road, Anglesea Road, King Richard I Road and into the alleyway by James Watson Halls, which leads to White Swan Road.

After following the student into the alleyway the suspect grabbed the victim by the wrist and pulled them to the floor, police said,

Officers added the suspect had undone his trousers and exposed himself.

The victim managed to get up and ran to King Richard I Road, while the man ran off towards White Swan Road.

Student Massie Cookson said the area was dangerous especially late at night. She added: ‘It is scary. I definitely won’t be going near there.’

Dereza Baelkovr, who has recently arrived in Portsmouth from the Czech Republic to begin her language college teaching job, said she would be more careful at night, adding: ‘I’m new to the area but it does worry me a little.’

The victim is described as 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and was wearing a short skirt, knee high socks and trainers.

The suspect was a white man, 6ft tall and wearing baggy clothing, including a hoody, which was unzipped and showed a dark-coloured t-shirt underneath with light-coloured writing or logo across the chest.

Detective Sergeant Mark Alleman said: ‘Fortunately this type of incident is not common and is not being linked to any other incidents.

‘We’d like to take this opportunity to urge students and other members of the public to not walk home alone late at night or in the early hours.

‘Where possible, we would urge them to walk with friends or use public transport or a taxi to get home.’

Witnesses can call 101 quoting reference 44180225302 or crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.