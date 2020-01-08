Jack Russell that injured woman in Portsmouth attack will not be put down, court rules

Have your say

A WOMAN whose Jack Russell attacked another person has been told she can carry on owning dogs.

Kirsty Seymour, 29 from St Mary’s Road, Fratton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of an out-of-control dog

Kirsty Seymour, 29, from Fratton, was told her Jack Russell was 'out of control''Picture: (070120-3735)

On May 9 last year, Seymour’s Jack Russell, called Tommy, was out of control and injured another woman.

Appearing at Portsmouth Magistrate’s Court yesterday , Seymour was told that not only can she continue owning dogs, but Tommy will not be put down as a result of the incident.

Chairman of the magistrates bench, Kevin Head, told her: ‘You are remorseful and the incident was an isolated one.

‘We’re not going to disqualify you from owning a dog.

‘We need to think about public safety, but are not of the view that Tommy presents a danger to the public – so we won’t have him destroyed.’

Seymour, who appeared visibly relieved in the dock, must pay £50 in compensation to the injured woman, as well as £85 for court costs.

‘I’m sure you’re going to be even more careful in the future,’ Mr Head added.

