Police are investigating nine incidents carried out in the early hours of Tuesday which they believe are linked – and have now released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The incidents included the theft of a black Jaguar XKR that was taken from a property on Cosham Park Avenue in Cosham between midnight and 4am. The car has since been recovered.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police

Somebody attempted to enter a property on London Road in Waterlooville by smashing the window between 1am and 1.30am. They were disturbed and left the area without taking anything.

Between 1.20am and 1.35am entry was forced to Subway, The Clock House, in Waterlooville, and approximately £380 in cash was taken.

Then at approximately 2.15am a man attempted to gain entry to Premier Stores on Hambledon Road in Waterlooville via the front door. Nothing was taken.

Between 9.50pm on Monday and 12.50am on Tuesday someone attempted to gain entry to the Falcon Pub in Waterlooville. Nothing was taken.

An attempt was made to enter the Spar store on Catherington Lane in Waterlooville at 3.12am but nothing was taken.

A short time later at approximately 3.30am entry was forced to the Hampshire Hog pub in Waterlooville where alcohol and a small amount of cash was taken.

Between 3.30am and 4am somebody forced entry to Debretts Hairdressers on Frogmore Lane in Waterlooville before making off empty handed.

And then between 3.40am and 4.15am entry was forced to the Red Lion Pub in Chalton. Nothing was taken.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We are currently treating these incidents as linked and are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the offender.

‘We now have this image of a man who we would like to speak to in connection with these incidents.

‘Do you recognise him? Did you see anything suspicious in the areas above at the times specified?’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44220382398/Op Soil.