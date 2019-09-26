Jaguar driver, 71 appears in court accused of attempted murder after Hampshire crash

A TRIAL date has been set for a 71-year-old man accused of attempted murder following a road traffic incident in the New Forest.

Peter Tillman appeared at Winchester Crown Court where he also faced a charge of dangerous driving in connection with the crash, which involved the Jaguar he was driving and a Mini and occurred on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst, Hampshire, on August 20.

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old woman from Dorset, and a passenger in the Jaguar, a 59-year-old woman from Sway, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

The defendant, of Manchester Road, Sway, spoke only to confirm his date of birth and his nationality as British during the hearing.

Judge Keith Cutler adjourned the case for a further hearing on October 18, setting a provisional trial date of February 10.

Tillman was remanded in custody until the next hearing.