Jaguar driver, 71, arrested for attempted murder after Hampshire crash

AN elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a two-car crash which caused a road to be closed overnight.

The 71-year-old, who was driving a Jaguar, remains in custody following a collision with a Mini at around 7pm yesterday on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst.

The crash happened on the A337. Picture: Google Maps

Two people were injured as a result of the crash and the road remained shut until 7.20am today.

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old, from Dorset and the passenger of the Jaguar, a 59-year-old woman Sway, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the Jaguar, who is also from Sway, was uninjured in the crash.

Police have said that investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.