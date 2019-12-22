Jail for dad-of-one who broke Portsmouth 12-year-old boy's wrist by pushing him off a bike

A MAN who pushed a 12-year-old boy off his bike causing a fractured wrist when he fell has been jailed.

Charlie Shaw, 31, gave the youngster a ‘firm push’ unbalancing the boy off his bike and sending him crashing to the ground.

Portsmouth Crown Court

Portsmouth Crown Court heard Shaw, who also goes by Charlie Wheatcroft, was at the receiving end of a racist tirade from a different group.

But dad-of-one Shaw, of Kent Street, Portsea, pushed the boy mistakenly thinking he had been among those hurling racist abuse.

Shaw sobbed in the dock as his daughter was mentioned in court.

Jailing Shaw for 57 weeks, Recorder Jeremy Williams said: ‘The CCTV shows you to be hiding behind a wall, intercepting (the boy) who is on a bike.

‘You then started to leave, then returned and deliberately forcefully pushed (the boy) who was sitting astride his bike.

‘He was therefore in no position to try any avoiding or preventing action, save for as he fell he must have put out his hand.’

Prosecutor Richard Cherrill said: ‘He was extremely young.

‘It was a nasty injury and clearly caused from a deliberate blow to which (Shaw) has pleaded guilty sensibly.’

The boy had his wrist in plaster for two weeks.

Mitigating, Helen Easterbrook said: ‘The complainant in this was almost the same height and build.

‘This is not the case where we have a large fully grown man pushing over a child.’

The court heard he had been on his way to pick up his daughter from nursery when the incident happened in March this year.

Shaw breached a suspended sentence handed to him for stealing £289 from a gambling machine in a pub.

Mr Cherrill said: ‘He went out to a pub, he’s armed with an ingenious device which he used to deceive a machine which was seduced into issuing money for him which he then took.

‘That device worked by inserting it somehow into the machine which then was deceived into thinking a winning bet had been made.’

Shaw admitted causing grievous bodily harm. He claimed the boy had been involved in the racist group but a judge ruled that not to be the case.