Jail for man who ignored court rule

A MAN has been jailed for 20 weeks for breaching a restraining order.

Michael Coles, 53, of Pitcroft Road, North End, Portsmouth, admitted five breaches between December 2018 and March this year.

He contacted the woman at Pitcroft Road, Northern Parade, Queen Alexandra Hospital and St Mary’ s Hospital.

He admitted failing to turn up at court on March 26.

Coles must pay a £115 victim surcharge, imposed at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

On December 14 he was at Northern Parade – before being seen on January 1 at St Mary’s Hospital.

On February 15 he was at Pitcroft Road – and was spotted there again on February 26.

Then he was spotted at Pitcroft Road on March 14.

On March 6 he was at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Magistrates ruled he showed a ‘flagrant disregard of court orders’ and that is why he was handed the prison sentence.