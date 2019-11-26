Jail for thief who stole cash from vulnerable elderly lady in Hampshire

A THIEF who stole cash from a vulnerable elderly lady has been locked up.

William Hunt, 37, of no fixed abode appeared at Southampton Crown Court today where he was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

William Hunt has been jailed for 15 months. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He pleaded guilty to one count of theft from dwelling, which took place at the home of a 84-year-old woman in Paynes Road, Southampton, on September 4 where he stole cash from a purse.

The court heard that CCTV had been installed in the victims flat at Payne’s Road, following concerns raised by her family that cash was going missing from the address.

READ MORE: Latest update from criminal cases at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court

CCTV captured Hunt entering the victims flat through the back door while the lady was at home. Upon seeing Hunt walk into her flat, she got up and quickly left in the direction of the warden’s office.

Hunt then opened a cabinet and took money out of her purse before running off.

Hunt was identified as the man who carried out this theft after still images from CCTV had been published on our social media pages and shared with local press.

READ MORE: Hampshire boy, 17, detained for three months for raping his eight-year-old sister

PC Matthew Egginton, from the Operation Hawk Team based at Southampton Central Police Station said: ‘This was a serious crime targeting an elderly and vulnerable member of our community.

‘Hunt’s actions have had a devastating effect on the victim and her family who are now trying to deal with the ongoing distress he has caused.

‘I would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeal on our Facebook page which helped us identify Hunt and bring him to justice.’

Hunt has also been given a restraining order with no ‘end date’.