Jail for thug who attacked Portsmouth Crown Court security guard with 'eye gouge'

A MAN who attacked a security guard at court has been jailed.

Furious Scott Spear, 32, launched the attack on January 7 at Portsmouth Combined Court, which houses civil, family and crown courts, on one of the security guards.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

Now Spear has been jailed for 18 weeks by Southampton magistrates for the attack, which involved an eye gouge.

The victim was left with bruising but no permanent damage.

Spear, of Paynes Road, Southampton, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to the victim’s shirt.

Spear must pay £300 compensation to the victim, a £122 victim surcharge and £300 prosecution costs.

Security is contracted to Mitie by the courts service.

A Mitie spokeswoman said: ‘We take a zero-tolerance approach to violence against our staff.

‘Our staff are highly trained to deal with such situations and thankfully there was no permanent damage on this occasion.’