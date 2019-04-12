Jewellery, booze and tools stolen in spate of burglaries

PRECIOUS belongings have been stolen from homes across the Fareham borough in a spate of burglaries in the past three weeks.

Since March 20, six burglaries and one attempted break-in have taken place in Locks Heath, Sarisbury Green and Warsash.

Jewellery, tools and alcohol have been taken in the break-ins, with homes in Rothschild Drive, Lower Spinney, Chancel Road, Holly Hill Lane, Stubbington Lane, and Course Park Crescent being targeted.

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating if the incidents are linked – but in the meantime would like to remind residents of what they can do to prevent being burgled themselves.

Shutting all doors and windows, then locking them when you go out or at night, keeping all keys out of sight and leaving a light on when going out for the evening are all recommended.

Intruder alarm systems, door chains and locking away any ladders or garden tools can also prevent a burglary.

Anyone who has seen anything suspicious that link to the break-ins can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190126017