Jewellery stolen in 'messy' Winchester burglary where two men spotted fleeing the scene
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The burglary took place sometime between 5:45pm and 8:10pm on Friday, November 15 at an address in Stanmore Lane, Winchester.
Entry was gained to the rear of the property, and a messy search was carried out. Jewellery was stolen as a result and two men were spotted leaving the property via a back gate.
One has been described as being approximately five foot ten inches tall, and wearing a black coat, trainers with white soles and a grey hooded top.
The second man was described as being around five foot five inches tall, and wearing a black coat, a blue hooded top and carrying a rucksack.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to hear from anyone with information that may help our investigation.
“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they saw two men, matching the descriptions given, in this area between 5.45pm and 8.10pm on Friday 15 November.
If you have any information about the burglary, please contact the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44240499128.