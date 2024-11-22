Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jewellery has been stolen in a burglary where two men were spotted making a getaway.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entry was gained to the rear of the property, and a messy search was carried out. Jewellery was stolen as a result and two men were spotted leaving the property via a back gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police

One has been described as being approximately five foot ten inches tall, and wearing a black coat, trainers with white soles and a grey hooded top.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to hear from anyone with information that may help our investigation.

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who thinks they saw two men, matching the descriptions given, in this area between 5.45pm and 8.10pm on Friday 15 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information about the burglary, please contact the police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44240499128.