Jewellery worth £50,000 stolen from Park Gate home

Have your say

JEWELLERY items worth £50,000 have been stolen from a house in Park Gate.

The burglary took place some time between 7.30pm and 11pm on Saturday October 26 in Northmore Road, Park Gate.

Images of jewellery released after Park Gate burglary

READ MORE: Gosport men sentenced over mass brawl at Goodwood races

A police spokesman said: ‘The house was broken in to while the homeowner was out and £50,000 worth of jewellery was stolen.

‘Among the items taken was 35 ear rings, 11 finger rings, 12 bangles, three bracelets, five 22 carat gold coins and biscuits, four pendants, six necklaces and two watches.

‘An investigation is underway and we have released images of some of the items that were stolen.

‘We are keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the burglary or in you have been offered any jewellery for sale.’

READ MORE: Furious Royal Navy top brass investigate sailors who trashed room at HMS Sultan in night of boozy carnage

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44190384645.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.