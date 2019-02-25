Judge orders Hampshire rapist to pay stepdaughter £650,000 damages for 16 years of child abuse

A WOMAN abused on an 'almost daily basis' as a child for 16 years by her stepfather has been awarded £650,000 in damages.

Solicitors representing the woman, who is in her 50s but who cannot be identified for legal reasons, said the High Court damages award came after her abuser carried out a 'sustained period of horrific sexual abuse'.

Scales of justice

The abuse happened at their family home in Hampshire.

Her 'control freak' abuser hit her with a stick, made threats to kill her, and threatened to put her in a care home.

She had 'no possible means of escape,' a High Court judge said.

The woman instructed Irwin Mitchell solicitors to bring a civil claim after the stepfather was jailed for 20 years.

He was found guilty of offences including indecent assault, gross indecency, unlawful sexual intercourse and rape.

She suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and struggles with anorexia and bulimia.

She reported him to police after moving out of the family home.

The woman said: ‘This man ruined my childhood and robbed me of my innocence.

'I just wanted to be anywhere other than at home as a child. He was a control freak who made my life miserable. I was terrified of him and felt scared.

'Even as I grew older and started work he continued with the abuse. I could not concentrate at work and felt I had no choice but to give up my career.

'After I moved out and the abuse stopped, it stayed with me. I suffered depression and I didn’t want to go to sleep because of the nightmares. I would sit downstairs until three o’clock in the morning as I didn’t want to go to sleep.

'However, one day I had enough. I was determined that he should not get away with what he had done so I contacted the police. I was angry that he tried to deny what had happened but thankfully he was convicted and jailed.

'I just hope that speaking out encourages other people who have suffered like I have not to battle with the problems alone.’

The stepfather cannot be identified.

Anna Pask, the specialist abuse lawyer at Irwin Mitchell’s London office who represents the woman, said: ‘The nightmare our client endured has had a huge bearing on her life.

'She showed incredible courage in coming forward and contacting the police which resulted in the abuser being sentenced to 20 years’ in prison, reflecting the depravity of his crimes.'