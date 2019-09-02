Have your say

A CIRCUIT judge has been sworn in as the city's new honorary recorder – thanking court staff for their work 'at the sharp edge' of the cash-strapped justice system.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC praised Portsmouth Crown Court's 'great team' as he replaced judge Roger Hetherington in the role yesterday.

Mr Mousley has worked in Portsmouth for more than 35 years and returned to the city after a stint spent on the bench in Swindon, which began in 2012.

After he was sworn in by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, David Fuller, he told the packed court room: 'You are a great team to work with – you make the work of judges so much easier to deal with.

'These have been difficult times in recent years, with financial cuts, and you are the ones at the sharp edge who bear the brunt.

'I'm very much looking forward to being part of the team here.'

Among those in the courtroom on Monday was Mr Mousley’s younger brother, William Mousley QC.

In a light-hearted and touching speech, he congratulated his older sibling and said loyalty had ‘always been his hallmark’.

He added: ‘This will be the first and it will be the last time I will ever address you in court.

‘And I trust on this occasion you have found my submissions to be of some value.’

Honorary recorders were first introduced in 1971 and are sworn in to mark a link between the council, the court and city residents.

Mr Mousley told the court how judge Hetherington, who completes his final four-year term in the role, succeeded during his time in office.

'This court became one of the most efficient in the country,' he said.

'You are a hard act to follow.'

Judge Hetherington will continue to work in Portsmouth.