Jurors in Hayling Island Wimpy attempted murder trial told: ‘This is not The Jeremy Kyle Show’

JURORS in the trial of a kitchen worker accused of trying to murder his ex-girlfriend have been told by a judge: 'This is not The Jeremy Kyle Show.'

Mr Justice Neil Garnham completed his summing up this morning at Harry Middleton's trial and jurors have been sent out to consider their verdicts.

The Funland amusement site on Hayling Island. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (121182-1)

Portsmouth Crown Court has heard how 21-year-old Middleton, of Chidham Close, Havant, is accused of attempted murder after an incident with his ex-girlfriend Louise Brindley, 21, in a store room at the kitchen in Wimpy at Hayling Island's Funland.

Miss Brindley suffered wounds to her thigh, chest, wedding ring finger and thumb in the incident. Middleton told jurors he was trying to die by suicide and was not attacking his ex-girlfriend.

Middleton denies the charge and an alternative of wounding with intent.

In his summing up Mr Justice Neil Garnham reminded jurors of the two-month relationship between the pair but said: 'As one of the counsel remarked, we do not sit here as a court of morals and this is not The Jeremy Kyle Show.'

