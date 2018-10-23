Jurors told Gosport infant who suffered 41 broken bones died from fatal head injury

A NEWBORN baby was beaten so violently he suffered 41 fractures and died just 24 days after being born, a court has heard.

Winchester Crown Court heard tiny Stanley Davis was barely three weeks old when he died from a serious head injury which caused a fatal bleed on the brain.

His mother Roxanne Davis, 30, from Gosport but who now lives at Milton Road, Waterlooville, and her partner Samuel Davies, 24, of Mayfield Road, Southampton, are charged with causing or allowing the death of the 24-day-old infant.

However, during the opening of prosecution case at their trial jurors were told how Stanley was beaten to such an extent he suffered broken bones across his body.

In his opening remarks, prosecutor James Newton-Price QC described how the newborn suffered an array of broken bones during the few weeks in his mother's care.

Davis wept as Mr Newton-Price said: 'Stanley has suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs and his ribs on other earlier occasions while in the care of these two defendants.

'In this case the prosecution cannot say which defendant caused the fatal injury to the head or whether one or both caused the multiple fractures on the earlier occasions.

'After his death, Stanley's body was examined. Quite apart from the fatal fracture to the skull he was found to have sustained 32 fractures to his ribs and nine to the bones in his arms and legs.

'On three separate occasions some of these fractures were re-fractures of earlier fractures.'

He added: 'We say that Stanley was unlawfully killed by violent actions of one of these two defendants.

‘One of these two defendants inflicted fatal injuries to Stanley's head causing a skull fracture and brain haemorrhage from which he could not recover.

'The other defendant was aware or ought to have been aware that there was a risk of serious harm to this child and they failed to take action to stop this or to protect Stanley.'

Stanley was born on March 4 at Queen Alexandra Hospital. The tiny tot weighed just six pounds six ounces.

Medics at the hospital checked the baby, who was reportedly a 'healthy boy'. Mr Newton-Price said: 'There were no concerns for Stanley's welfare.'

The court heard that the day after the birth of Stanley, the defendants had 'tetchy' exchanges over text – messages which continued between the two throughout the coming days.

The pair's relationship became volatile, with the couple arguing constantly over text, the court heard. CCTV footage was also shown of the pair having an aggressive verbal confrontation in a lift.

However, things began to escalate when police were called to Davies’ former address at Garland Court, in Forton Road, Gosport, on the night of March 11 after neighbours reported hearing them arguing in the flat.

Mr Newton-Price said the pair 'had little patience' with each other.

During the first couple of weeks of Stanley's life, the young baby seemed fit and healthy, with health workers recording he had lost a bit of weight, something Mr Newton-Price said was 'normal'.

It was only on March 16 that the first outward signs of harm began to show, with a mark behind his ear.

'At the time at doctor thought it might be a birthmark,' said Mr Newton-Price.

He added that 'outwardly' the defendants 'gave no indications' to health care professionals that there were 'any significant problems'.

He said the baby was the victim of ‘serious injuries’ by the March 16.

Mr Newton-Price told the court that the pair texted each other about 'doing a line' or a 'rollie' – references that the prosecution said related to cocaine and possible cannabis.

He also described how the couple missed a number of appointments with midwives and health officials, the first of which was on March 13.

Both defendants deny the charges.

