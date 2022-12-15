Shaun Healy, 74, appeared at Winchester Crown Court in November for the start of a five-day trial. Healy, of Maynard Close, Gosport, faced four counts of sexual assault by penetration of a girl under 13 and a single count of rape of a girl under 13. Healy was alleged to have given her £10 for ice cream after the rape.

In November a jury was discharged amid ‘issues’, with it re-listed for trial on December 5. But now, following the trial this month, a jury has failed to reach a verdict again. A court spokeswoman said: ‘The jury did not reach a decision. (The case) has gone off to be looked at.’

Pictured: Winchester Crown Court Solent News & Photo Agency