Jury in trial of Gosport pensioner accused of raping girl and paying her £10 for ice cream afterwards fails to reach verdict again
THE jury in a trial of a pensioner accused of raping a girl and paying her £10 for ice cream afterwards has failed to reach a verdict for the second time.
Shaun Healy, 74, appeared at Winchester Crown Court in November for the start of a five-day trial. Healy, of Maynard Close, Gosport, faced four counts of sexual assault by penetration of a girl under 13 and a single count of rape of a girl under 13. Healy was alleged to have given her £10 for ice cream after the rape.
In November a jury was discharged amid ‘issues’, with it re-listed for trial on December 5. But now, following the trial this month, a jury has failed to reach a verdict again. A court spokeswoman said: ‘The jury did not reach a decision. (The case) has gone off to be looked at.’
Healy denies all five charges against him which were alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2019.