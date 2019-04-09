Jury retires in love rival attempted murder stabbing case 

JURORS have retired to consider their verdicts in a trial of a man accused of attempted murder in a frenzied stabbing attack.

The Portsmouth Crown Court jury hearing Ashley Luff’s trial was sent out this morning.

Luff, 32, of Bedford Drive, Fareham, denies the attempted murder of 24-year-old love rival Nathan Birch on August 19 last year in Southampton Road, Park Gate.

Jurors have heard how Mr Birch suffered 17 stab wounds in the late night incident.

Luff told jurors he was intending to ‘ping’ Mr Birch off his bike and steal it. He said the incident got out of control and had told police Mr Birch hit him with a rounders bat – which was denied.

The jury heard how Mr Birch had kissed 24-year-old Chantelle Birch, Luff’s former partner, in the Slug and Lettuce pub in Fareham just more than two weeks before the stabbing.

The defendant also denies an alternative charge of wounding with intent.

