At about 4pm that day a man rang the doorbell of a home and asked the occupant, a woman in her 90s, for money for charity.

While the victim was distracted the man took her purse from inside the address.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Her bank card was used later that day on several occasions.’

Karl Chambers, 46, of Eastern Road, has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation.

Chambers is in custody and due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, February 20.

