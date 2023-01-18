Karl Chambers of Portsmouth charged with conning a woman in her 90s and stealing her purse after pretending to be collecting for charity
A man has been charged with a distraction burglary in which a woman in her 90s had a purse stolen.
It happened in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw at 4pm on Saturday, January 7.
At about 4pm that day a man rang the doorbell of a home and asked the occupant, a woman in her 90s, for money for charity.
While the victim was distracted the man took her purse from inside the address.
NOW READ: Man jailed for raping woman as she slept
A police spokeswoman said: ‘Her bank card was used later that day on several occasions.’
Karl Chambers, 46, of Eastern Road, has been charged with one count of dwelling burglary and four counts of fraud by false representation.
Chambers is in custody and due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday, February 20.
Hampshire police have advice on their website for homeowners to protect against distraction burglary, including using a door viewer and a chain, and checking ID of callers – and not calling numbers on any cards they offer for verification.