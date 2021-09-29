Katie Price charged with multiple driving offences after car crash

The ex-glamour model and TV personality has been charged with driving without third party insurance and driving while disqualified following the collision near her home on Tuesday.

Ms Price, 43, will appear in court on Wednesday following the incident on the B2135 near Partridge Green in Sussex.

An image shared by police from Tuesday’s scene shows a car flipped on its side.

Picture taken with consent from the Twitter feed of PC Tom Van Der Wee showing the aftermath of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green. Picture: PC Tom Van Der Wee/PA Wire

A statement from Sussex Police said: ‘Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

‘She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29).’

Officers responded to the crash at around 6.20am, where Price was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and was taken to hospital.

A police statement said: ‘Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (28 September).

‘A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

‘The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.’

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added: ‘South East Coast Ambulance was called at approximately 6.30am to reports of an RTC on the B2135 at Partridge Green.

‘One ambulance crew attended the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital.’

Police said the road was reopened at 9.26am yesterday.

Ms Price previously stated that she was banned from driving until the end of the year on an appearance of ITVs Good Morning Britain on Monday.

She was talking about her disabled son Harvey, 19, and said she couldn’t drive to Cheltenham to see him despite his phone calls.

‘He keeps ringing me saying, ‘Mummy I miss you, I need kisses and cuddles,’’ she said.

‘So it is quite hard because obviously I don’t get my licence back until December, so I can’t just whizz in the car down there and it’s not close.’

