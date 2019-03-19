Katie Price’s partner in court charged with threatening police officer - National 

KATIE Price's partner Kris Boyson has appeared in court accused of threatening a police officer after a row with a paparazzo.

The allegation, under section four of the public order act, came a day after Price was arrested by police who found her slumped in a drunken state in the back of her pink Range Rover.

Kris Boyson, boyfriend of Katie Price, leaves Medway Magistrates' Court in Chatham, Kent, where he is charged with the use of threatening, abusive and insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Boyson appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

READ MORE: Katie Price slammed for ‘lack of respect’ after failing to turn up to court

The alleged victim was a police constable in Gravesend, Kent, on October 11, according to court records.

It was said to have followed 30-year-old Boyson rowing with a photographer.

Price was arrested in her car in Greenwich, south-east London, in the early hours of October 10.

The 40-year-old was later convicted of being nearly twice the legal limit while in charge of the vehicle, and she was banned from driving.

READ MORE: ‘Very drunk’ Katie Price banned from driving after being convicted for being twice over legal alcohol limit

Boyson had returned from a holiday with the former glamour model before attending court.

Price is due to appear in Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday accused of threatening behaviour outside a school in the West Sussex village of Shipley on September 6 last year.