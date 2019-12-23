Kayleigh Dunning death: Portsmouth man appears in court charged with murder

THE man charged with the murder of a woman in Portsmouth has appeared in court for the first time.

Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, is charged with the murder of Kayleigh Dunning, 32, after her body was found at a home in Kingston Crescent on the evening of Tuesday, December 17.

Today, Brandford appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He did not enter a plea.

Standing in the dock wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a matching jumper, he was told by the magistrate that he will appear at Winchester Crown Court tomorrow morning.

Brandford will appear by video link at 10.30am.

