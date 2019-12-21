Have your say

THE family of a woman who was found dead this week have paid tribute to their ‘precious daughter’.

Kayleigh Louise Dunning, 32 from Portsmouth, was found dead in Kingston Crescent, North End, on December 17.

Kayleigh Louise Dunning, 32, from Portsmouth, was found dead in Kingston Crescent on December 17.

Today her family have paid tribute to her.

In a statement they said: ‘Our precious daughter Kayleigh Louise Dunning – taken so suddenly.

READ MORE: 'RIP Kayleigh' - Tributes to popular North End woman whose death sparked murder probe

‘It has ripped our whole world apart. You never expect to bury your own child.

‘Her brother has lost his best friend. She was so kind and thoughtful. As long as her mum, dad and brother were fine she was happy.

‘The hardest thing is not being able to hear her voice and laughter, and not to cuddle her.

‘Our life will never be the same. We are devastated and only people who have lost a child would understand how we feel. There are not enough words to explain how we feel.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder over death of Kayleigh Dunning

‘Rest in peace baby girl. You are always in our hearts and thoughts. We miss you so much.’

Mark Brandford, 48, of Kingston Crescent, Portsmouth, has today been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday morning.