Kebab shop window kicker sent to face judge

A MAN has been sent to face a judge after kicking a door window at a kebab shop.

Scott Rapley, 20, was embroiled in an argument after he believed his card had been taken by someone, a court heard.

But Rapley, who had been drinking and taking drugs, went outside of Ali’s Kebab in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, and kicked the glass pane in the door.

He left the shop with £140 damage – and left the worker there at 3am on November 15 feeling ‘vulnerable’.

Rapley, care of Cedar Gardens, Waterlooville, admitted criminal damage at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

But city magistrates sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court after hearing he had a suspended sentence hanging over him from a previous harassment case.

A judge warned Rapley in April he faces prison if he was to re-offend.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 5 to be sentenced for the latest crime.