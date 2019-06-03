Kidnapped man escaped from his captors by fleeing into Gosport pub

Have your say

A MAN who was assaulted and then kidnapped managed to escape from his captors by fleeing to safety inside Gosport pub.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was first attacked inside a property in Gordon Road between 5.45pm and 6.05pm yesterday.

The man fled to safety in the Foresters Arms in Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (114261-4405)

He was then taken inside a small blue hatchback by three offenders.

The victim escaped from the vehicle in Leesland Road, where he was then assaulted again.

He managed to run to safety at the Foresters Arms pub where staff called the police.

Detective Sergeant Mark Edis, said: ‘We need to speak to anyone who was in the Gordon Road or Leesland Road areas of Gosport around the time of the incident.

‘Did you see or hear anything that could help? Do you live in the area, do you have CCTV at your address?’

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190189363.