Killer lorry driver in fatal M27 crash loses bid to win back licence early

Have your say

A KILLER driver released from jail has lost a bid to win back his licence early after failing to turn up to court.

Lorry driver Richard Bingham, 55, was jailed for 10 months in December 2015 after admitting causing death by careless driving on the M27 at Whiteley.

Father-of-two Kevin Burton, 45, of Southampton, died after being hit by Bingham’s DAF lorry eastbound on the M27 on March 26, 2015.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

Bingham was banned for three years with a five-month extension.

But at Portsmouth Crown Court Bingham, of Thames Close, Warminster, lost a bid to win back his licence early.

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson said: ‘Mr Bingham was disqualified from driving after his guilty plea to causing death by careless driving, disqualified on December 11, 2015, for the period of three years plus five-month extension to cover the period in custody.

‘Following that sentence he’d written to the court asking for the early return of his licence.

‘He was then told about today’s date and he needed to attend court.

‘He hasn’t shown up.’

Ending the hearing, judge David Melville QC said: ‘I dismiss his application.’

A sentencing hearing previously heard Bingham was ‘riddled with regret’ and was remorseful.