Kitten sexually assaulted and burned in 'awful' campaign of abuse - Regional

A KITTEN was found with with burns all over her body and signs of sexual abuse in an ‘awful’ campaign of abuse.

The nine-month-old tortoiseshell cat was discovered near to Bagshot Road, Woking, on Sunday.

Minnie suffered 'awful' abuse. Picture: RSPCA

She had a makeshift splint on her front right leg and is unable to stand.

She is now being cared for by local vets, where staff have named her Minnie as she is so small.

Her plight has been reported to the RSPCA, who are now looking into how she got into this condition.

Liz Wood, deputy manager at RSPCA’s Millbrook Animal Centre, in Woking, said: ‘It appears she may have been severely abused and she has a number of wounds full of maggots.

Minnie had a makeshift splint on her front right leg. Picture: RSPCA

‘The vets believe these may have originally been burns as she had candle wax all over her tail. She also shows signs of having been sexually abused – it is absolutely awful.

‘Minnie also had a makeshift splint on one of her front legs and is currently not able to stand on her back legs so we think she has some soft tissue and nerve damage as her x-rays are clear of any fractures.

‘She isn’t out of the clear yet but we are hoping she will make a recovery as she is very bright and a little fighter.

‘We have never seen a cat so abused before and it is heartbreaking that this has happened to her.’

Anyone who has any information should contact the RSPCA in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website.