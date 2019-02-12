Knife and 19 bags of cannabis seized from car

A KNIFE and 19 bags of cannabis were seized from a car.

Police searched the vehicle in Southmoor Lane, Langstone, near Hayling Island, on Sunday night between 6.30pm and 7pm

Cannabis and a knife seized from a vehicle on Southmoor Lane in Langstone, near Hayling Island, between 6.30pm and 7pm on February 10. Picture: Hampshire police'

No arrests have been made.