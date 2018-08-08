TWO teenagers have been chased by a man wielding a knife – before he was later arrested for possession of an item which looked like a gun.

Police are investigating the incident reported in The Avenue, Petersfield, yesterday at 4.10pm.

The Avenue, in Petersfield. Picture: Google Street View

It is alleged the man chased the two youngsters across a field with the weapon.

One man from Waterlooville, 34, was arrested after the incident, on suspicion of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has now been released but remains under investigation.

It is believed a vehicle was being driven dangerously in the area around the time of the incident and police are continuing their investigations.

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 44180299180.