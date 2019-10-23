Knife-wielding man in balaclava terrifies staff in betting shop robbery in Bishop's Waltham

WEARING a ‘homemade’ balaclava, a man wielding a knife robbed a betting shop in Bishop’s Waltham.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery at Betting Ltd on Brook Street which took place on Monday (October 21) at 2.05pm.

Officers said the man was wearing what appeared to be a homemade balaclava and was holding a knife.

He walked to the counter, where he jumped over it, and demanded the staff open the safe. When the safe was opened, he took a quantity of cash, and then ran off.

The offender was white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 6in and of average build.

He wore a black face covering, a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up and dark blue jeans. He spoke with a local accent.

Det Con Al Fiori said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone with information about this incident to come and speak to us. Were you in the area of Brook Street at the time of the incident?

‘Did you see the offender on his way to or from the betting shop?

‘I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible by calling Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190377202.’