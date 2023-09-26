Knife-wielding maniacs raid Spar in Fratton stealing chocolates and threatening staff with weapon
Officers were called to the Spar store in St Mary’s Road in Fratton following the robbery on Friday (September 22). More than £100 of expensive chocolates were swiped from the shelves at 6.30pm.
A shop worker was pushed and warned by individuals holding a bladed weapon. CCTV images of two people have been released as part of the police investigation.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’re releasing CCTV images of a man and a woman we’d like to speak to after £140 worth of Lindor and Ferrero Rocher chocolate was stolen from the Spar shop on St Marys Road in Portsmouth on Friday, September 22.
"At 6:30pm a staff member challenged a woman who tried to leave the store without paying for items. The staff member was pushed and threatened with a knife. She was not hurt.
"We’re releasing images of a man and a woman who were seen in the area at the time and who may be able to help our enquiries.” The man is described as being in his 40s, 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build.
He has short dark hair and a beard – wearing a top with ‘Chicago 74’ written on and speaking with an Eastern European accent. The woman is described as white, in her 40s, and roughly 5ft 5ins tall.
She has long dark hair and has a skinny build. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230387850. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.