Knife-wielding pensioner assaulted man

A PENSIONER has been banned from contacting an assault victim.

Alan Harris, 71, of Rosebay Court, Waterlooville, admitted assault by beating.

He also admitted criminal damage to a hearing aid and having a kitchen knife in public on February 22.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victim for two years.

Harris must pay the male victim £50 compensation. He must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.