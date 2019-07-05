Knuckle duster-wielding robber who ambushed Portsmouth and Waterlooville shops locked up

A KNUCKLE duster-wielding robber who ambushed supermarkets and stole designer clothing has been jailed for five years.

Martyn Yates, 33, was convicted of two thefts, three robberies, and three counts of having an offensive weapon following a series of incidents which took place between November 13 - 30 last year.

His spree of robbing included leaving Sainsbury’s, on Hambleton Road, Waterlooville, with around £91 worth of goods without paying on November 13.

The defendant then stole £58.89 worth of goods from Co-op on London Road, Purbrook, at around 7.45pm five days later.

Yates threatened a security guard with a knuckle duster in ASDA on Purbrook Way, Havant, whilst stealing £689 worth of toys before stealing £2,000 worth of designer underwear from Matalan in Waterlooville, a day later while brandishing a knuckle duster.

Later that day, Yates stole £1,000 worth of toys and alcohol from Tesco in North Harbour, Portsmouth, before threatening staff members with a knuckle duster.